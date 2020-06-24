Ric Flair hints at what Charlotte Flair's plans are during her time away from WWE

Ric Flair has brought up some new information about his daughter.

Ric Flair says that Charlotte Flair has some other interesting offers.

Ric Flair with Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is arguably the best women's wrestler in the WWE right now. On this past week's episode of WWE RAW, before her altercation with Asuka, Charlotte Flair interrupted Nia Jax's promo. Jax didn't take kindly to The Queen interrupting her, starting a brawl. When the fight between the two was broken, Flair made her way backstage while clenching her arm. It was later reported that Charlotte Flair would be off WWE TV for a while to undergo surgery, but her father Ric Flair has hinted that The Queen has other plans during her hiatus.

Ric Flair on Charlotte Flair's absence from WWE

While talking to Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair shed light on an entirely new revelation about his daughter. Charlotte Flair has offers from outside WWE.

“I’m actually hoping that when she finishes her commitments up at SummerSlam or whenever it is – I have no idea when. I know she has a TV series looking at her and she’s got fitness people wanting to do work with her. I hope that she takes as long as she wants off so that all these people that can fill her shoes and do that every night have the opportunity and God bless that thought.” (h/t Wrestling Inc)

In the past few months, since winning the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36, The Queen has appeared on all three WWE shows. Charlotte Flair fought Asuka on WWE RAW while she was the NXT Champion and also defended the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

This week, Flair contested for the WWE RAW Women's Championship but was forced to submit to Asuka after The Empress Of Tomorrow locked her in the Asuka Lock. In Charlotte Flair's absence, Sasha Banks has stepped up to Asuka. The Legit Boss will challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.

Like her father Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair has won many accolades in the WWE and deserves some time away from the ring. She is a ten-time WWE Women's Champion and a two-time NXT Women's Champion. She is close to tying Ric Flair's sixteen Championship record in the WWE.