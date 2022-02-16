"Most insensitive company in the world" - Ric Flair hits out at WWE friends for not calling him after his divorce

WWE legend Ric Flair has lifted the lid on his recent divorce and stated that he was upset that his friends in the company did not reach out to him.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced on social media last month that he and his wife Wendy Barlow had parted ways. The couple married in 2018.

While speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored show, Flair disclosed that constant travel had caused the relationship to end. He was not pleased about not receiving support from his friends.

"Everybody just wants to be negative (about his divorce). What disappoints me is that... she still runs my business affairs, handles my personal life, there's nothing wrong with our relationship. I'm very difficult to live with 'cause I want to travel, I like signing autographs, I like going to St. Louis with you, and she did that for nine straight years and she got tired of it." (From 25:09 to 25:49)

He continued:

"But what killed me is that if Charles Barkley, Darius Rucker... name it, I can go on the list - Kid Rock, can call me and say, 'Is everything cool?' which they have, and I go, 'Yeah, everything's great,' life just changes and goes in different directions. Not one person from the WWE, not one (reached out to him). The most insensitive company in the world. People that have give my life to and they've given me a lot of theirs. None. You see where it goes, when you're not there they don't care," said Flair. (From 25:55 to 26:34)

Flair stated that he didn't resent WWE for not reaching out to him after his divorce. He also revealed that his wrestling friends from WWE or even AEW did not reach out to him.

Ric Flair still has a good relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Just Having Fun And Sharing Memories Does Not Imply I’m Looking For A Job! I Left One Great Company & It Wasn’t Because Of @VinceMcMahon ! And I’m Not Going To Work For Another Great One, And It’s Not Because Of @TonyKhan ! It’s As Simple As That. Just Having Fun And Sharing Memories Does Not Imply I’m Looking For A Job! I Left One Great Company & It Wasn’t Because Of @VinceMcMahon! And I’m Not Going To Work For Another Great One, And It’s Not Because Of @TonyKhan! It’s As Simple As That.

After his exit from the company last year, Flair said he is still on good terms with Vince McMahon.

“I talked to Vince after it was over and I just said, ‘Whatever paths our lives take us, we’re always gonna be brothers.’ He said, ‘You’re damn right.’” said Flair.

The Nature Boy revealed that he didn't see eye-to-eye with WWE President Nick Khan.

