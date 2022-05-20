Vince McMahon's WWE in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 inspired multi-time world champion to make a comeback

WWE legend Ric Flair has revealed why he decided to make his in-ring return.

The Nature Boy's career in the promotion ended at WrestleMania 24 in 2008 after Shawn Michaels defeated him in a Retirement Match. As far as his last match is concerned, Flair battled Sting in the 12th September 2011 edition of TNA Impact Wrestling, with the latter emerging victorious in the bout.

During a recent interview with WrestleZone, Flair discussed his upcoming in-ring return scheduled to take place at STARRCAST on July 31st. The veteran explained that he was not satisfied with the end of his wrestling career.

"You know, I’ve never been happy with the way I left [his in-ring career]. When I left, after WWE, it was great, but then I had to wrestle a couple more times (Flair wrestled 16 matches for TNA Wrestling and a Hulk Hogan tour of Australia) because I was paying lawyers and paying alimony, and that’s basically the nuts and bolts of it. A lot of both, but I wasn’t happy with that at all, I wasn’t happy with myself,” Flair stated."

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy



I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!



Now We Go To School!



WOOOOO!



TIX: twitter.com/marcraimondi/s… Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Legendary wrestler Ric Flair to step in the ring one final time in July, according to sources espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… Legendary wrestler Ric Flair to step in the ring one final time in July, according to sources espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!Now We Go To School!WOOOOO!TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!Now We Go To School!WOOOOO!TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com twitter.com/marcraimondi/s… https://t.co/eVCaiefDpf

The 16-time world champion further went on to state that he was inspired by watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon return to the ring at WrestleMania 38.

“Then I saw Vince at WrestleMania [38], I saw Steve [Austin] out there and it actually really inspired me. I had been thinking about it, and even though I’ve had my share of issues, I don’t have any aches or pains, if that makes sense."

Vince Russo shares his thoughts on WWE legend Ric Flair's in-ring return

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy

Starrcast.com On July 30th- We Ride! All Together On Stage For The First Time... And The Last Time! Tickets On Sale Tomorrow At 12pm ET! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents On July 30th- We Ride! All Together On Stage For The First Time... And The Last Time! Tickets On Sale Tomorrow At 12pm ET! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEventsStarrcast.com https://t.co/PmFlCwR5yL

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has commented on The Nature Boy's upcoming in-ring return.

During this week's Legion of RAW episode with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Russo professed that he is worried about Ric being in the condition to wrestle at the age of 73. However, he stated that the WWE legend is mature enough to take such a step.

"It's his life, man. I mean, if he wants to do it, if he thinks he can do it, I mean, he knows what's involved. If there are any red flags or anything, I'm sure he is aware of everything, it is his life, bro, and if he wants to do it, he thinks he has got one left in him, you know. Obviously, I want everything to turn out okay; god forbid something happens. But, hey, man, he is a grown man."

It remains to be seen who Flair will take on in what will be a moment to cherish forever.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Neda Ali