Vince Russo shares honest thoughts on Ric Flair's in-ring return at the age of 73 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo stated that he trusts Ric Flair to be extra cautious when he eventually steps inside the squared circle in a couple of months.

The 16-time World Champion's announced return to the ring has left the wrestling world stunned. The Nature Boy will compete in his final match for Jim Crockett Promotions on July 31.

During this week's Legion of RAW episode, Vince Russo reacted to Ric Flair's upcoming match and said he had no problems with the 73-year-old's comeback.

The former WWE personality said that Flair had the right to make his own choices. There are concerns over the legend's health heading into the match, even though he is expected to compete in a tag team bout.

Here's what Russo stated on Sportskeeda's weekly post-RAW show:

"It's his life, man. I mean, if he wants to do it, if he thinks he can do it, I mean, he knows what's involved. If there are any red flags or anything, I'm sure he is aware of everything, it is his life, bro, and if he wants to do it, he thinks he has got one left in him, you know. Obviously, I want everything to turn out okay; god forbid something happens. But, hey, man, he is a grown man." [22:10 - 22:39]

Vince Russo is sure that Ric Flair will get a big payday

As confirmed earlier during the week, Ric Flair will headline a special Jim Crockett Promotions event at the Nashville Fairgrounds at the end of July. The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer last worked a few matches for TNA in 2011, and several fans are excited to witness the legend's final performance.

Ric Flair is bound to pocket a good amount of money for his swan song, as noted by Vince Russo. The former WWE head writer also joked about winning the WCW Championship while sending his best wishes to Flair:

"He knows his health. He knows his condition. If he thinks he can pull this off and he really wants to do this, I am sure there is a great payday involved. All the power to him. I can tell you, as a former WCW Champion and 12 years his junior, I would never think about return engagement at this point in my life, but I am not Ric Flair, so if he wants to do it, good for him and good luck." [22:40 - 23:40]

We are still awaiting more details regarding Flair's opponent and the other matches on the card. Time will tell how many big names are featured at the highly-anticipated event.

