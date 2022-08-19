"He may die in the ring" - WWE veteran believes Ric Flair might accept another retirement match

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell said Ric Flair might possibly die inside the ring.

The Nature Boy wrestled in his last match on July 31, 2022. Although he and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, the two-time Hall of Famer expressed that he passed out twice during the bout due to dehydration.

In an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling personality expressed that the Hall of Famer should not think about another match.

"I think Ric should stop now. Don't ever talk about another retirement match, of course, there will be others. I still think that as soon as somebody shows the money, he'll do it again. Still, I don't even doubt that when he dies, he may die in the ring. I think that's where he wants to die, because that's where he spent most of his time." (5:36-5:59)

Although the WWE legend suffered health issues, he later confessed that he wished he hadn't declared it was his last match.

Dutch Mantell thinks Ric Flair should've retired a long time ago

Through the course of his illustrious career, The Nature Boy managed to become a 16-time World Champion in WWE and later a two-time Hall of Famer, as a solo inductee and as part of the Four Horsemen. However, Dutch Mantell believes Ric Flair should've hung up the boots a long time ago.

In the same interview, Mantell believes Flair truly loved the business and loved to perform, but he should've retired a long time ago.

"I think he truly loves the wrestling business. He truly loves performing, he truly loves to be in front of people. But at some point in your life, in your career, you have to give it up, you got to go home. And that's what he should have done, probably a long time ago." (5:59-6:15)

