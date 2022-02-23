Ric Flair names five WWE stars joining AEW which would make Vince McMahon watch the promotion

WWE legend Ric Flair thinks that Vince McMahon doesn't even watch his main rival AEW's television shows. The Nature Boy feels McMahon will probably tune in to watch an AEW show if one of his major stars joins the promotion.

In just a short span of time, AEW has garnered a lot of attention and signed several big names, some of whom were previously a part of WWE. The likes of Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson, to name a few, were with Vince McMahon's promotion before joining Tony Khan and co.

While speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair was asked by host Mark Madden if WWE is switching to pushing bigger men to give fans something different from AEW, who use smaller stars. The two-time Hall of Famer feels that McMahon may not even watch AEW so that could be ruled out.

"You know, no one wants to hear this, I don't think he (Vince McMahon) looks at AEW. (From 5:06 to 5:11)

Flair continued:

"Let me explain my comment. If Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar had signed with AEW, Vince would've been watching. If Charlotte signed with AEW. If Sasha (Banks) signed with AEW, they'd be watching." (From 5:46 to 6:09)

"That's another guy (Stone Cold Steve Austin) if he went over to AEW, Vince would be watching, with two monitors (laughs)," said Flair. (From 34:48 to 34:56)

Flair feels that McMahon acknowledged WCW as competition to them when the two companies went head-to-head in the 90s.

Vince McMahon reportedly wants bigger superstars in the future in WWE

The last year or so has seen the return of the big men in WWE, with the likes of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ruling the roost at the top of the card. Reports emerged last year that McMahon also wanted bigger stars on NXT in the new direction that the brand was going towards.

“The wording is ‘no more midgets, no one starting in their 30s,' they want people who can be box office attractions and main characters,” said the report.

Bron Breakker is a big star that has emerged as part of the company's new diktat, who many feel could become a future World Champion.

