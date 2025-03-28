Ric Flair names surprising WWE Superstar as the best in the business

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes a popular 38-year-old star could be the best wrestler in the business at the moment. The veteran rated the latter higher than the likes of John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, The Nature Boy was asked about his daughter Charlotte Flair's return from injury earlier this year. While reflecting on how tough it could have been for her, the wrestling legend mentioned how The Undertaker stated that The Queen returned and reclaimed her crown. Ric Flair referred to Charlotte as the best female wrestler of all time and perhaps, the best in the business across genders right now.

"First of all, it was a horrible injury, and it's hard to do anything on the sidelines when you're right in the middle of your career. She's never been hotter, but Undertaker said it best, 'She came back, and she regained the crown.' She's the greatest female wrestler of all time. She might be the best wrestler in the business right now. Forget about [John] Cena and Cody [Rhodes] and those guys. She's that good. You know her," he said. [From 2:17 to 2:54]

Check out the video below for Ric Flair's comments:

Charlotte Flair returned from injury after over a year to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The 38-year-old chose Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent and the two will compete for the WWE Women's Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ric Flair opens up about Charlotte Flair's recent character work

In the same interview with TMZ Sports, Ric Flair was asked about the former WWE RAW Women's Champion's verbal clash with Tiffany Stratton last week on SmackDown. In response, the 16-time world champion stated that Charlotte was on fire. The 76-year-old added that his daughter was a heel and quite similar to him.

"She's on fire, man. Sometimes, it takes a while to find your niche. She's a heel. She's like me. She can be a babyface because she can do a lot of stuff, but she's a heel, man. She's badass. And now, she's getting to really feel herself," stated Flair. [From 3:23 to 3:42]

Charlotte Flair recently shared her take on John Cena's remarks about erasing her father's name from history at WrestleMania 41. The Queen noted that she herself intended to break the record for the most world championship wins.

