"She's a working fool" - Ric Flair names the three best female Superstars in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has named three of the best female Superstars in WWE currently. Flair named his daughter Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, and RAW Women's Champion Asuka, as the three best female Superstars.

Ric Flair has been in a feud with Charlotte Flair on RAW over the past few weeks, with the two-time Hall of Famer siding with Lacey Evans. On this week's RAW, it was revealed that Lacey Evans is pregnant.

While speaking to FOX Sports, Ric Flair called his daughter the "greatest female wrestler of all-time", while crediting Sasha Banks as well, calling her a "working fool".

"Charlotte, I've said it right on TV: She's the greatest female wrestler of all time. I'm qualified to say that because I've seen 'em all. I wish she would get the credit she deserves. I give Sasha Banks all the credit in the world. She's a working fool. I mean, she is. She is that good. I'd put Asuka right there, too. But people are going to say, 'Well, she's not colorful enough.' Right? In terms of technical skills, Asuka's right there. Don't let me leave her off. People are going to go, 'She's not colorful enough. She doesn't speak English.' Which is bulls--- . The three of them are right there, boy."

Ric Flair also touched upon the women's evolution and how everything changed when Stephanie McMahon announced the "Women's Revolution" in 2015.

Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair in recent months

Ric Flair and Lacey Evans

Over the last few weeks, Ric Flair has been Lacey Evans' manager on WWE RAW and turned heel when he went up against Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair recently revealed in an interview that she was surprised by the current storyline and that "she didn't see it coming".

He didn’t pass the torch...... I took it. https://t.co/axBFrqdjPo — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 10, 2021

It remains to be seen what will happen in this feud following Evans' pregnancy announcement.