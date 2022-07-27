Ric Flair details the absurd amount of money he was recently offered to continue his wrestling career

Pro Wrestling icon Ric Flair recently revealed that he had received many lucrative offers to continue his in-ring career.

The Nature Boy is set to compete in his last match this Sunday, with the 16-time world champion remaining adamant that his comeback has nothing to do with money.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 73-year-old stated that he had received many offers as of late to continue as a pro wrestler. Moreover, a European promoter offered the veteran $100,000 for a bout.

"It has to be," he said. "That question, I get asked a lot. It will just have to be. Even if I do real well, I can't go back on my word to the people that have given me all this respect and time and have bought tickets. I've already been offered 10 matches at 50 grand a piece. Over in Europe, a guy offered me $100,000. This will be the last one. I can manage somebody in the ring, but this will be my last match." (H/T Fightful)

Ric Flair is set to team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee, for his final match.

WWE Hall of Famer on Ric Flair's last match

While many are excited to see him perform again, some are concerned about Flair's age and physical capabilities.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin had his say on The Nature Boy's last match.

"Well, it’s gonna be his final match, so I guess he’s in the mood to have one more go and prove he was the man. I’ve said before just talking to you I think he was the greatest traveling world champion that there ever was. There’s a reason he had the belt as many times as he did. He was that damn good. He lived the lifestyle on the road to the nth degree, let’s say." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Like Flair, Austin also made a surprise return to action this year as he took on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in his first match since 2003.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair competing one last time? Let us know in the comments section below.

