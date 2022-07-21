Steve Austin gives his honest opinion on Ric Flair's final match (Exclusive)

Stone Cold Steve Austin has no problem with Ric Flair returning to the ring at the age of 73 to wrestle one more match.

Flair is set to compete in the final in-ring encounter of his legendary career in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 31. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer will team up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Austin gave his thoughts on the 16-time world champion’s decision to return:

“Well, it’s gonna be his final match, so I guess he’s in the mood to have one more go and prove he was the man. I’ve said before just talking to you I think he was the greatest traveling world champion that there ever was. There’s a reason he had the belt as many times as he did. He was that damn good. He lived the lifestyle on the road to the nth degree, let’s say.” [3:45-4:13]

Steve Austin has "the highest respect" for Ric Flair

Before he became Stone Cold in WWE, Steve Austin modeled his Stunning Steve character in WCW on Ric Flair’s larger-than-life Nature Boy persona.

The Texas Rattlesnake will not be in attendance for his friend’s last match, but he plans to watch from home:

“For him to have his final match, I wish him nothing but the best,” Austin continued. “I hold him in the highest regard and have the highest respect for him. I’m behind everything he does in the ring. I look forward to seeing it. I wish I could be there in person. Again, I’m not traveling anywhere right now, but I wish him all the best and I know it’s gonna turn out great and I can’t wait to watch it.” [4:13-4:37]

Austin, 57, himself returned to the ring in April after a 19-year absence. He defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday in his home state of Texas.

