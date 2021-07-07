"YOU NEVER QUIT!" - Ric Flair pays a touching tribute to WWE Hall of Famer; shares a voice recording

Over the span of his decades-long career, Ric Flair has competed with various legends in and out of WWE. One of his most memorable opponents was WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. The two had an unforgettable rivalry which was even dubbed the feud of the year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 1989.

Former Intercontinental Champion Don Muraco recently provided an update on Terry Funk's health. He stated that the 77-year old legend had been transferred to an assisted living facility that aims to help people suffering from dementia.

Funk's Twitter account confirmed the news yesterday:

"Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER!"

Many fans and wrestlers have since taken to social media to send heartwarming messages and tributes to Funk, including 16-time World Champion Ric Flair.

Flair shared a video on Twitter, playing a recording of a voice message Terry Funk had left him. The Nature Boy also wrote a heartfelt caption for his long-time friend and rival:

"Terry, We Have Wrestled For Hours And Have Been Friends For What Seems Like A Lifetime! YOU NEVER QUIT!! Be Strong As Always! I’m Coming To See You Soon!" - Ric Flair

The following is the transcript of the voice recording being played in the video:

"Hey Flair, this is Funk here. Why don't you ever give me a call? My number - You should have the goddamn thing after 40 years. Flair, give me a call. Goddamn." - Terry Funk

Terry Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009

Through his extreme and aggressive style of pro-wrestling, Funk influenced a generation of up-and-coming wrestlers who now frequently take part in death matches.

He even won the WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania XIV alongside Mick Foley after defeating the New Age Outlaws.

In 2009, Terry Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Dusty Rhodes for his influential wrestling style and longevity, cementing his status as one of the greatest competitors in the sport.

