"Friends for life"- Ric Flair posts a photo with former real-life rival

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently shared a heartfelt message addressed to fellow wrestling legend Bret Hart.

The Nature Boy and The Hitman are two of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle. There was a time when the two icons didn't see eye to eye and were rivals outside the ring as well. They seem to have settled their differences now and are good friends.

Taking to Twitter, Flair recently shared a picture featuring himself and Hart, taken at a fan meet. The 16-time world champion acknowledged his past issues with Hart and added that he and the five-time WWE Champion are now "friends for life."

"We Called Each Other Everything In The World For 30 Years. Now We Just Call Each Other Friends For Life! WOOOOO! @BretHart," he wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy We Called Each Other Everything In The World For 30 Years. Now We Just Call Each Other Friends For Life! WOOOOO! @BretHart We Called Each Other Everything In The World For 30 Years. Now We Just Call Each Other Friends For Life! WOOOOO! @BretHart https://t.co/IzPm1IGyVr

How did fans react to Ric Flair's tweet about his friendship with Bret Hart?

The Nature Boy's tweet about Bret Hart was met with several responses from pro-wrestling fans. Most of them seemed quite thrilled with the fact that their heroes are on good terms now.

Check out some of the most notable responses to Ric Flair's tweet below:

The MadCat @ColinScott_ @RicFlairNatrBoy @BretHart Lifes too short, very happy to see this. "Wrestling" far exceeds wrestling, entertainment, and dirt sheets. It creates family (sometime dysfunctional) , whether you realize it at the time or not. @RicFlairNatrBoy @BretHart Lifes too short, very happy to see this. "Wrestling" far exceeds wrestling, entertainment, and dirt sheets. It creates family (sometime dysfunctional) , whether you realize it at the time or not.

Ｐｈｉｌ @Philminator @RicFlairNatrBoy @BretHart This makes me so happy, as I adore the both of you since day 1 you've been on the wrestling scene. @RicFlairNatrBoy @BretHart This makes me so happy, as I adore the both of you since day 1 you've been on the wrestling scene.

Bret Hart has taken a bunch of shots at Flair over the years. The Hitman once took a jibe at Flair's iconic chops that he used extensively during his matches.

The Nature Boy has also taken his fair share of shots at The Hitman in the past.

“I feel sorry for Bret Hart. He is a legend in his own mind. He lives in his own little world. He has the nerve to compare himself to me. Let’s get realistic. If you put Bret Hart in your left hand and me in your right hand…compare the career. Who is Bret Hart?” said Flair.

As they say, time heals all wounds. Last year, Hart penned a tweet stating that he considers Flair a friend.

Bret Hart @BretHart I consider Ric a friend of mine and, considering I have very few friends left in the business, I want to keep it that way. I consider Ric a friend of mine and, considering I have very few friends left in the business, I want to keep it that way.

It's quite wholesome to see that the two WWE Hall of Famers are no longer rivals in real life. Both Ric Flair and Bret Hart will go down in history as two of the finest in-ring workers to ever grace the squared circle.

What do you make of Flair and Hart's friendship? Let us know in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Bret Hart speaks his mind on AEW honoring his brother, the late Owen Hart

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha