"He's a great hand to have" – Ric Flair praises underrated WWE RAW Superstar, calls recent match "phenomenal"

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair seems to be a big fan of former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Chad Gable.

Gable and Otis, known as The Alpha Academy, have been partners for over a year as heels on RAW. They are currently feuding with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle). Gable has been with WWE since 2013, progressing from NXT to the main roster and winning all three tag team titles in WWE.

The Nature Boy discussed the new NXT Champion Bron Breakker on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored show when he named another WWE star that he likes: Chad Gable. The two-time Hall of Famer believes Gable can work with anyone and was impressed with his recent match with Riddle on the red brand:

"You know whose work I really like? It's that Gable kid. I don't know if he'll ever go past the bottom middle (of the card) but he's a great hand to have on the show. He can work with anybody. That match he had with Riddle, that was phenomenal."

The Alpha Academy and RK-Bro have faced each other both in singles and tag team matches over the last few weeks on RAW, and their rivalry could continue for a few more weeks by the looks of things.

Kurt Angle is also a fan of WWE star Chad Gable

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle #KOTR2019 To me, @WWEGable was never an underdog. I knew early on how great he is, and was. He’s now getting the opportunity to prove how f’ing great he truly is. They say he’s the next Kurt Angle. He is not!!!! He’s Chad Gable, and he’s gonna win King of the Ring!!!! #itstrue To me, @WWEGable was never an underdog. I knew early on how great he is, and was. He’s now getting the opportunity to prove how f’ing great he truly is. They say he’s the next Kurt Angle. He is not!!!! He’s Chad Gable, and he’s gonna win King of the Ring!!!! #itstrue #KOTR2019

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is also a big fan of Chad Gable. Angle feels that Gable is underutilized in WWE because of his size:

"Chad is still underrated. That poor kid, because of him being undersized, he hasn't gotten much of a chance that he should. I really believe that if they gave him that shot, he would be another great athlete like AJ Styles."

Chad Gable @WWEGable

⁣

signed this for me in 2000. Wished me luck after I told him I was going to make the Greco-Roman Olympic Team and then wrestle in WWE.

⁣

20 years later, here we are.⁣

⁣

Grateful for last night. Thanks, Kurt. What’s that saying about heroes becoming rivals?⁣ @RealKurtAngle signed this for me in 2000. Wished me luck after I told him I was going to make the Greco-Roman Olympic Team and then wrestle in WWE.20 years later, here we are.⁣Grateful for last night. Thanks, Kurt. What’s that saying about heroes becoming rivals?⁣⁣@RealKurtAngle signed this for me in 2000. Wished me luck after I told him I was going to make the Greco-Roman Olympic Team and then wrestle in WWE.⁣20 years later, here we are.⁣⁣Grateful for last night. Thanks, Kurt. https://t.co/KUSzEwxkx4

Angle has high hopes for The Alpha Academy and recently said he'd be interested in returning to WWE to manage the duo.

