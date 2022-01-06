"He's a great hand to have" – Ric Flair praises underrated WWE RAW Superstar, calls recent match "phenomenal"

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair seems to be a big fan of former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Chad Gable.
Gable and Otis, known as The Alpha Academy, have been partners for over a year as heels on RAW. They are currently feuding with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle). Gable has been with WWE since 2013, progressing from NXT to the main roster and winning all three tag team titles in WWE.
The Nature Boy discussed the new NXT Champion Bron Breakker on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored show when he named another WWE star that he likes: Chad Gable. The two-time Hall of Famer believes Gable can work with anyone and was impressed with his recent match with Riddle on the red brand:
"You know whose work I really like? It's that Gable kid. I don't know if he'll ever go past the bottom middle (of the card) but he's a great hand to have on the show. He can work with anybody. That match he had with Riddle, that was phenomenal."
The Alpha Academy and RK-Bro have faced each other both in singles and tag team matches over the last few weeks on RAW, and their rivalry could continue for a few more weeks by the looks of things.
Kurt Angle is also a fan of WWE star Chad Gable
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is also a big fan of Chad Gable. Angle feels that Gable is underutilized in WWE because of his size:
"Chad is still underrated. That poor kid, because of him being undersized, he hasn't gotten much of a chance that he should. I really believe that if they gave him that shot, he would be another great athlete like AJ Styles."
Angle has high hopes for The Alpha Academy and recently said he'd be interested in returning to WWE to manage the duo.
