"When he grabbed Lesnar, it was believable" – Ric Flair on underrated WWE star

Samoa Joe has mixed it up with Brock Lesnar in WWE
Samoa Joe has mixed it up with Brock Lesnar in WWE
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 09, 2021 11:51 AM IST
News

WWE Legend Ric Flair thinks highly of Samoa Joe and believes the former NXT Champion is talented and tough.

Joe and Flair worked together on TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. The Nature Boy was with TNA for two years between 2010 and 2012 after his WWE contract expired.

Ric Flair, on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, praised Samoa Joe, saying he felt like a legitimate opponent to Brock Lesnar when the two feuded:

"I like Joe a lot. I got a lot of time for him. I think he's good on the mic. He's one of the few guys that, when he grabbed Lesnar, it was believable. Going back to what I said last week, those Samoan kids are not only tough, they can all work – and they're tough kids."
"To me, he's very talented. I knew he had an injury but I can't remember what kind it was. He and I have talked, and I enjoy being around him, he's a very nice guy."

The Nature Boy joked he's glad he didn't wrestle Joe as he couldn't have handled a "big guy" like Joe at his age.

Samoa Joe's current WWE status

An immovable object meets an unstoppable force as TNA gains traction…with a feud for the ages!@HeyHeyItsConrad & I welcome @SamoaJoe on a new episode of @TheAnglePod! Available ad-free + on video now at AdFreeShows.com #TAP https://t.co/MKRamDqBo5

Samoa Joe hasn't been on WWE television since his NXT Championship match against Karrion Kross back in September. Joe defeated Karrion Kross to win the title but had to relinquish it a few weeks later owing to an injury.

It was later revealed that the decision to strip him of the title was due to not being medically cleared.

https://t.co/a1ERDGyRfH

Following his return to WWE earlier this year, Joe has also been given a backstage role in the talent scouting department.

Please H/T Wooooo Nation Uncensored and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
हिन्दी