Ric Flair names 14-time champion as best in-ring performer in WWE history

Ric Flair named his WrestleMania 24 opponent Shawn Michaels the best performer in WWE history.

The Nature Boy seemingly ended his illustrious career with a thrilling match against The Heartbreak Kid in 2008. The match at WrestleMania 24 saw the two Hall of Famers clash with Flair's career on the line. The bout ended emotionally after HBK connected with Sweet Chin Music to officially finish his opponent's WWE in-ring career. Despite this, there's still respect between the two legends.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the 16-time world champion was asked who he thinks is the greatest of all time. Flair named Michaels, followed by Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan:

“I think Shawn Michaels is the best in-ring performer (of all time). I think Hulk and Steve Austin are the two biggest stars of all time. I’m basing that on who drew the most money in their time frame.” (H/T: ProWrestling.Net)

Flair continued his career in different promotions despite losing to Michaels. The Nature Boy's last match was against Sting in September 2011 at IMPACT. However, the former champion will lace up his boots one last time as he steps into the ring for his final match on July 31.

Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels are two-time WWE Hall of Famers

Mr. WrestleMania and the 16-time World Champion have accomplished much in their careers. It's no wonder they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

Ric Flair was first inducted in 2008, a day before his "retirement match" at WrestleMania 24. He was inducted again in 2012 as a member of The Four Horsemen, where he was joined by Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, and J.J. Dillon.

Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels was inducted in 2011 by Triple H. In 2019, he was inducted again as a member of D-Generation X. He was joined by The Game, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, X-Pac, and Chyna (posthumously).

Singles competitors or part of a group, it's evident that both legends are as talented as they're accomplished. No wonder generations of wrestlers look up to them as inspirations.

