Update on PPV price for Ric Flair's final match

New information has been revealed regarding the final in-ring appearance of The Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Flair originally retired in 2008 after his now-legendary match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. However, he would return to the ring shortly after, competing in several street fights before eventually making his way to TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling), where he wrestled in several poorly-received matches.

He retired for the 2nd time in 2012 and has only made sporadic appearances since, most notably in WWE.

However, it was recently announced that Flair would be stepping back into the ring for one final retirement match after video footage of him sparring with Jay Lethal went viral. The event is part of Starrcast V and will be broadcast on Fite TV.

The event has recently had its pricing structure revealed. Fite TV is offering a $199.99 bundle featuring the match, all other Starrcast V events, and the Roast of Ric Flair event also happening that weekend.

The event is set to take place on July 29th 2022 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN.

Ric Flair will soon be the subject of a new documentary

Though he hasn't exactly been in the company's good graces since the controversial "Plane Ride from Hell" episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired, Ric Flair will be the subject of a new WWE documentary.

The documentary will be two hours long and will be a collaborative project on the part of WWE and Fox Sports' Tom Rinaldi. It will feature never-before-seen footage of The Nature Boy.

WWE @WWE Woooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy , Tom Rinaldi and @WWE enter partnership on an unprecedented 2 hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy! Woooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy, Tom Rinaldi and @WWE enter partnership on an unprecedented 2 hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy! https://t.co/0IZZf4J7CY

There is currently no scheduled release date for the project.

It will be interesting to see how Flair's upcoming match turns out, and if it will truly be his final bout. You can read more about The Nature Boy by clicking here.

