Ric Flair says 45-year-old WWE RAW Superstar is "one of the top four or five guys" in the business

Ric Flair recently praised AJ Styles, saying the WWE RAW Superstar was among the top five workers in the wrestling business today.

The Phenomenal One and The Nature Boy are no strangers to each other, having feuded as well as worked as a pair during their time in IMPACT Wrestling. Both have immense respect for each other, stemming from their close working relationship.

On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair spoke about the many talented performers he worked with in IMPACT Wrestling.

The Nature Boy named James Storm, with whom he shares a deep bond. Bobby Roode and Sting, who Flair thinks is still going great guns in the ring. He reserved special praise for AJ Styles, saying the veteran performer could be counted among the finest in-ring workers active in the business even now.

“I’ve remained great friends with James Storm, I haven’t seen Bobby [Roode] in a while. But I think the world of AJ Styles, I think he’s one of the top four or five guys in the business today. And of course Sting, he’s an icon and still doing it and doing it a pretty high level," said Ric Flair. [H/T - InsideTheRopes]

AJ Styles returned on the latest episode of RAW after a three-week absence, turning down an offer from Finn Balor to join The Judgment Day.

WWE legend Ric Flair also praised Ricky Steamboat

Ric Flair has feuded with many legendary performers in his illustrious and decades-spanning career. However, it was with Ricky Steamboat that he had some of his most celebrated and revered matches.

Flair is in awe of Steamboat's skills, as he recently said on his podcast that his former rival was better than 50% of the wrestlers today. The Nature Boy firmly believes there will never be another Ricky Steamboat.

"It's one of those deals where nobody's ever going to be Ricky Steamboat. So they might as well watch him while they can and enjoy the opportunity, because there never will be another Ricky Steamboat. At every level, he is better than 50% of the guys in the business today, and he wouldn't get in the ring if he wasn't," said Ric Flair.

Steamboat is set to step inside the squared circle again at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event in November later this year.

