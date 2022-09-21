Ric Flair says 69-year-old WWE legend is better than 50% of current wrestlers

WWE legend Ric Flair feels that Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat is better than 50% of the stars in the pro wrestling business.

Former WWE star Ricky Steamboat recently announced that he would return to the ring in November at a Big Time Wrestling event titled Return of the Dragon. The 69-year-old legend was last involved in an angle in 2018 when he attacked Duke during an Absolute Intense Wrestling show.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair praised Steamboat's in-ring ability despite his age, stating that he's better than half the wrestlers in the business.

"It's one of those deals where nobody's ever going to be Ricky Steamboat. So they might as well watch him while they can and enjoy the opportunity, because there never will be another Ricky Steamboat. At every level, he is better than 50% of the guys in the business today, and he wouldn't get in the ring if he wasn't. He holds himself to a very high standard, and I imagine he'll probably look better than the guys he's in the ring with because he's always in good shape," the Nature Boy said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Flair said that he's happy that the Hall of Famer will be able to get in the ring one more time.

What's the latest update on WWE legend Ricky Steamboat's match?

Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time in over a decade on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

It is yet to be revealed who Steamboat will face on the Return of the Dragon show.

The WWE Hall of Famer reportedly declined to be a part of Ric Flair's last match earlier this year, stating that he did not want to tarnish the memory the fans had of him.

However, it seems like he has had a change of heart and will have one final hurrah like The Nature Boy.

