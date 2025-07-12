Ric Flair reacts to Charlotte Flair's new team being on WWE SmackDown

Ric Flair has reacted after Charlotte Flair posted about her new team on SmackDown. They had a big win tonight.

The Nature Boy has now reacted to his daughter's post talking about their team winning. Alexa Bliss was the only one to compete tonight for the team, but Charlotte Flair accompanied her ahead of their upcoming title match at Evolution. They will be competing against the teams of Sol Ruca & Zaria, as well as The Kabuki Warriors, with all three hoping to defeat The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Should they succeed, they will win the titles. Heading into it, Bliss and Flair are looking good, as Bliss beat one-half of each of the teams tonight in a Fatal Four-way, despite some botches in the match leading to broadcast cuts. Charlotte Flair posted about it, saying that they had won the bout, and Ric Flair reacted to it.

Ric Flair was proud of his daughter and called her a "good-looking cowgirl" before going on to call her The Queen and the Greatest Of All Time. He then signed off with his signature, "WOOOOOO."

"Who’s That Good Looking Cowgirl On The Right? Oh It’s The Queen @MsCharlotteWWE, The GOAT. I Should Have Known. WOOOOO!"

It remains to be seen if Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will win the titles at Evolution.

