WWE cuts broadcast multiple times after accident on SmackDown, leaving Charlotte Flair shocked

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 12, 2025 03:33 GMT
The star was shocked (Credit: WWE SmackDown on Netflix)

Charlotte Flair was shocked tonight on SmackDown, and it showed. A top star made her debut on WWE SmackDown today, but, unfortunately, she suffered an accident that led to the company cutting the broadcast multiple times. The moment came after a dive to the outside.

Sol Ruca was facing three other stars, namely Alexa Bliss, Kairi Sane, and Roxanne Perez, as they battled each other in a match prior to Evolution 2025. Ruca showed quite some ability and was able to impress in her debut on SmackDown, actually getting quite a few huge moves in. She even took out Kairi Sane and Roxanne Perez on the outside, hitting a handspring dive to the outside.

Unfortunately, during the dive, there was an accident, and WWE blacked out the screen several times to cover it up. There was an issue with her top, and the company once again showed that they were going to be vigilant about such issues, cutting away twice to black screens. Charlotte Flair was also shown looking shocked in the ringside area. Ruca made the necessary adjustments, and then the match was able to proceed.

Eventually, the match was won by Alexa Bliss, as her new team with Charlotte Flair looks ever stronger heading into the premium live event set to take place in two days.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

