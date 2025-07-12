WWE SmackDown Results: Attitude Era legend plans to follow John Cena's footsteps; new champions crowned (7/11/25)

LA Knight kicked off WWE SmackDown, calling Seth Rollins desperate for teaming up with Paul Heyman and using his alliance with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to climb up the ranks. He wanted to hurt Rollins to get justice, and wasn't afraid of taking a beating in the process.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Heyman came out and said that he and Rollins had a vision for the future of the industry while LA had no future at all. Solo Sikoa came out and blamed Heyman for his family breaking up before threatening the Wiseman and telling him to leave the arena.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Heyman left, and Solo and the Bloodline cornered LA Knight in the ring before Jimmy Uso came out with a steel chair and chased them off. Nick Aldis showed up and announced that since Solo and Jimmy couldn't wait until their match at Saturday Night's Main Event, Sikoa and JC Mateo would team up against Knight and Uso in tonight's main event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results (July 11, 2025):

Alexa Bliss def. Kairi Sane, Roxanne Perez & Sol Ruca

Wyatt Sicks def. The Street Profits to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions

R-Truth def. Aleister Black

Jimmy Uso & LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

WWE SmackDown Results: Kairi Sane vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kairi was in control early on, but Roxanne took her down before Sol Ruca took them both out with a dropkick and hit a big dive to the floor. Bliss came in with a rollup before getting some big moves in on Perez. We got a Tower of Doom spot with Sane on the receiving end before coming back with a double stomp.

Ruca got the Sol Snatcher before Raquel broke up the pin by putting Roxanne's foot on the ropes. A brawl broke out on SmackDown, and Raquel took out Zaria and Asuka before Charlotte took the Women's Tag Champion down. Kairi hit the insane elbow off the distraction before Alexa took her down with Sister Abigail for the win.

Ad

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Kairi Sane, Roxanne Perez & Sol Ruca

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

WWE SmackDown Results: The Street Profits (c) vs. Wyatt Sicks - WWE Tag Team Championship match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dawkins and Gacy kicked off the match, and the Wyatts were in control early on. Tags were made, and Ford reversed a top rope superplex before getting a sunset flip powerbomb. Dawkins came back in and got a near fall before Gacy took him down with a clothesline and a double team neckbreaker/slam combo.

Lumis unloaded on Dawkins in the ring before Ford came back in and hit a double-team slam. Gacy was tagged back in before Lumis hit a powerbomb, and Joe powerbombed him into Ford. The champs caught Gacy in their corner and got a double team electric chair blockbuster for a near fall.

Ad

Dawkins hit a spinebuster on Lumis before Ford hit the splash, but Rowan broke up the pin by dragging Montez outside. Dawkins took Rowan out at the ringside before Lumis dodged a dive from Montez and hit him with the double-team move for the win.

Result: Wyatt Sicks def. The Street Profits to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

Fraxiom, DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns were backstage arguing about how to beat the Wyatts before Andrade and Rey Phoenix came in and said that they would be joining the chase for the tag titles.

Jelly Roll was performing in the ring with a live band when Logan Paul interrupted him and called him a clout chaser. He asked the singer why he was there, and the latter responded that this was his hometown, adding that no one cared about Logan Paul.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Randy Orton came out and defended Jelly Roll before calling Logan the 'outsider.' Randy was going off on Paul when Drew McIntyre came out of nowhere and hit the Claymore on Orton before officials came in and broke it up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul unloaded on the downed Viper, but Jelly Roll caught Logan from behind and tossed him out of the ring. More officials stepped in and dragged Logan away, but on the way out, Paul smashed the band's guitars, drum kit, and amps.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Backstage on SmackDown, Jelly asked Orton if he could be in his corner for the match tomorrow, and the Viper said yes.

WWE SmackDown Results: R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

R-Truth got some big moves early on and headed out to get a steel chair. As Truth walked back to the ring with the chair, Black hit him with a kick, making him drop the weapon. Black tried to use the chair to hit Truth, but the ref took it away. Truth used the distraction to get the O'Connor roll on Black and get the quick win.

Ad

Result: R-Truth def. Aleister Black

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: C

Aleister chased after Truth backstage on SmackDown, but Damian Priest stopped him. Black walked off but then came back and kicked Priest in the face a few times before leaving.

Wade Barrett was interviewing Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. Stratton said that she wanted to beat all the greats, and Stratus was just the next on her list. The Attitude Era legend said that she was the greatest of all time and added that she planned to win the WWE Women's Championship and leave with it like Cena's doing with the Undisputed Championship.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two argued for a bit before Naomi interrupted them. Jade Cargill showed up and attacked Naomi on the entrance ramp before a brawl broke out. Security had to separate the two before SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results: Jimmy Uso & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

Solo was isolated early in the match and took some big hits in the corner before making the tag to Mateo. JC came in with some big strikes, and after a tag, Solo dragged Jimmy outside and dropped him on the announce desk. Mateo came back in and got an elbow in the corner before Solo hit the hip attack.

Ad

Jimmy dodged a second hip attack before getting a superkick and making the tag to Knight. Mateo took a neckbreaker and a slam before Solo came back and sent Knight outside the ring. Jimmy landed another superkick before Knight took Solo down, and then hit a big kick on Mateo.

Paul Heyman showed up at ringside and distracted Knight, allowing Tala Tonga to take him out with a big boot. Back in the ring, Jimmy rolled Solo up off the distraction and got the win.

Ad

Result: Jimmy Uso & LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

Grade: B+

After the match, Jimmy was chased into the crowd by Mateo and the Tongans while LA Knight took Solo down in the ring.

Expand Tweet

Reed and Breakker came out and took Knight down before hitting the Tsunami, before walking out with Heyman as SmackDown went off the air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jojo Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.



With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.



Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE