The end of the Bloodline and Roman Reigns confirmed by 2-time WWE champion: "No more Tribal Chief"

Roman Reigns has not been seen in WWE for a long time, following circumstances earlier this year. For the most part, he's been gone. Now, a two-time WWE champion has made a massive revelation about him.

On WWE SmackDown tonight, Solo Sikoa made his way out to interrupt LA Knight. He had things to say to Paul Heyman as well, but he decided to make a revelation about Roman Reigns. Ever since Heyman turned on Reigns, the star has not had the best luck, and after Seth Rollins hit him with vicious stomps, he has not been seen for some time.

In fact, Solo Sikoa said that Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief was no more, bringing an end to the character that Reigns has been playing since 2020. The star made it clear that he was the leader of the Anoa'i Family at the time, and went on to lead the Bloodline, a team that has made the most impact in WWE over the past decade. Now, though, the Bloodline is done, once and for all. Along with it, so is The Tribal Chief.

"No more Bloodline. No more Tribal Chief," Sikoa said.

When or if Reigns returns to WWE, it's clear that he will be doing so as a completely new character.

