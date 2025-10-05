Ric Flair reacts to shout-out from NFL legend Tom Brady

WWE legend Ric Flair reacted to a shout-out from NFL icon Tom Brady today on social media. Brady had an incredible career as a quarterback in the NFL and is now a member of the media.Tom Brady gave the wrestling icon a shout-out during Fox's NFL coverage today and suggested that the Philadelphia Eagles were better than the Buffalo Bills. Brady noted that the Eagles won the Super Bowl last year and used Flair's &quot;to be the man, you've got to beat the man&quot; catchphrase.&quot;Ric Flair always used to say, 'To be the man, you've got to beat the man.' And the Eagles right now are the man,&quot; said Tom Brady.Flair responded to Brady's shout-out on Instagram and you can check out his message below.&quot;Tom Is SPOT ON! Thanks For The Shout-Out @tombrady! WOOOOO!&quot;, wrote Flair. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFlair has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once as a singles star in 2008 and then again as a member of The Four Horsemen in 2012.WWE legend reveals what he told Ric Flair following his final matchWWE Hall of Famer Bret &quot;The Hitman&quot; Hart revealed what he said to Ric Flair following his final match a couple of years ago.Flair teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in his final match in 2022. The event was called Ric Flair's Last Match, and several legends were in attendance. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Hart shared that he complimented the 76-year-old following the match and added that he admired him for what he did.“I just congratulated him and let him know that I appreciated what he did and what he was trying to do,” Hart replied when asked what he said to Flair. “There’s not too many guys who would have the guts to go in there and do what Flair did, and I admire that about him,&quot; said Hart. Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoyLINKJust Living My Best Life! WOOOOO!Charlotte Flair is currently in a tag team with Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown, and the duo captured the Women's Tag Team Championships earlier this year at SummerSlam.