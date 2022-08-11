Bret Hart discloses what he said to Ric Flair after his last match (Exclusive)

Bret Hart has nothing but praise for Ric Flair following the 16-time world champion’s recent in-ring return.

Flair teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 31. Several wrestling icons were at ringside for the 73-year-old’s comeback, including Hart, Mick Foley, and The Undertaker.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, The Hitman gave his former opponent credit for stepping back into the ring at his age.

“I just congratulated him and let him know that I appreciated what he did and what he was trying to do,” Hart replied when asked what he said to Flair. “There’s not too many guys who would have the guts to go in there and do what Ric Flair did, and I admire that about him.” [1:31-1:47]

In the video above, Hart also gave his honest opinion on Vince McMahon’s retirement amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Filmed at The Gathering wrestling convention. Thanks to www.tmartpromotions.com for making this interview possible.

Bret Hart on the quality of Ric Flair’s last match

Earlier this week, Ric Flair said on his “To Be The Man” podcast that he passed out twice during his last match due to dehydration.

Bret Hart appreciated Flair’s efforts and never expected his fellow two-time WWE Hall of Famer to produce a classic performance.

“It wasn’t a Bret Hart-Ric Flair match,” Hart added. “That’s what happens when a 73-year-old guy wrestles. It’s not the easiest thing to do. I think everybody realized how hard it was for him to do that. In the end, I stand and I applaud him.” [1:50-2:07]

Flair and Hart crossed paths dozens of times in WCW and WWE in the 1990s. The Hitman’s first WWE Championship win came against The Nature Boy at a live event in October 1992.

What did you think of Ric Flair’s last match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry