Ric Flair reacts to The Big Show joining AEW; wishes he had stayed in WWE 

As announced by AEW, former WWE Superstar Paul Wight, aka The Big Show, will make his first live appearance for the company on the next episode of Dynamite.

The former WWE Superstar's AEW signing was the most astonishing news story from the past few days, and several members of the wrestling community have reacted to the development.

Ric Flair has now weighed in with his thoughts about Big Show joining AEW during a recent chat with David LaGreca and Bubba Ray Dudley on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that even though he spent a lot of time with Big Show lately, he didn't know that Wight was on his way to AEW.

"No, I didn't. I've been around Big Show a lot lately, and we've been friends for a long time. I remember the night he walked into the Chicago, Horizon. I was wrestling Hogan that night, and he came in with a friend and was introduced to all of us."

Ric Flair had a lot of admiration for Paul Wight, and he also revealed whether he knew about the Superstar's intentions of leaving WWE.

Flair might be heavily involved with WWE these days, but he doesn't feel the need to poke around backstage for information. The Nature Boy recalled that he last met Big Show during WWE's Legends Night episode of RAW.

"He was just a wonderful kid, and he's still a wonderful guy, but I don't know what happened. I try not to ask, you know like we'd come in there where we'd all used to be aware, we're there all the time, and I have been there a lot. But I find now that it's a different world, and I'm better off not asking. Instead of watching and trying to catch up, I just pretend like I'm there, say hi, and all that. To answer your question, I was just with him, and I did not see it happening. He did not mention a word to me, and I was with him, what two weeks ago, three weeks ago, and whenever they had the Legends Runion, he was there."

Do I wish had would stay with us personally? Yes: Ric Flair on Paul Wight's decision to leave WWE

Big Show and Ric Flair.

Ric Flair admitted that he didn't foresee Paul Wight going to AEW, and on a personal level, he would have hoped to have seen him remain in the WWE.

Flair would, however, add that Wight had done more than enough in the business to earn everyone respect. Flair explained that Big Show had every right to make his own decisions.

"So, I didn't see it coming, and I'm sure they must have made him a spectacular deal over there. Do I wish had would stay with us personally? Yes. But, at the same time, he has earned my respect, and I think he has earned the respect of everybody and should be able to make the choice he wants."

Flair also revealed that he 'hated' seeing Sting leave WWE, and he wished everyone stayed with WWE.

"That's about as far as I could say. I would like to see everybody stay with us, but if not, that it's not going to be the way it's going to be, so, you know, I hated Sting leaving. Personally, we are good friends, but you know, it's just not the way life works out. So, I wish him well, and you know, he and I would be friends no matter where he is and what he does."

Ric Flair concluded the segment by talking about the first conversation he had with Big Show.

Paul Wight will have an active role to play in AEW, and his first assignment will be as a commentator for AEW's new show, AEW Dark: Elevation, which debuts on March 15th. Wight will also be wrestling for AEW, and it sure seems like the 49-year-old veteran is gearing up for an eventful 2021.

