Ric Flair reacts as two WWE Superstars officially confirm they're dating

WWE has been firing on all cylinders lately. After weeks of tension and trust issues, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and Karmen Petrovic have finally made their on-screen relationship official. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reacted to the news in a now-deleted comment.

For months, the two were teasing a growing romance angle, also involving Nikkita Lyons, who often caused friction between the pair. Dion Lennox, on the other hand, tried to make peace between the two but ended up making things worse for Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis.

On the latest episode of NXT, Adonis met Karmen backstage, where he said:

"Look, I'm not playing around anymore. No more games. It's a new year and a fresh new start and I want to start with you, Karmen."

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis then handed Karmen Petrovic a rose and shared a passionate kiss, officially confirming they are now a couple. Shortly after, Ric Flair took to his Instagram handle to drop a two-word message on WWE's post and later deleted it.

"Awesome! Wooooo!"

Check out the screenshot of his comment below:

Will WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair ever wrestle again?

The Nature Boy recently became the talk of the wrestling town when he claimed that he still has one more match left in him. He was also spotted training in the gym days later, which sparked his in-ring return speculation.

However, Ric Flair announced that he won't be coming out of retirement anytime soon:

"No Return To The Ring Ever! Thankful For The Great Health And The Conditioning That Would Allow Me To. @Bronsonishere Couldn’t Tsunami Me On His Best Day!"

The 16-time World Champion was last seen in action at Ric Flair's Last Match special event a few years ago. That night, he joined forces with his son-in-law and WWE SmackDown Superstar Andrade to beat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team match.

While he won't return to the ring, rumor has it that Triple H-led creative has plans to bring The Nature Boy back at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on February 1.

