“This may be the only chance.”- Ric Flair’s former stablemate comments on appearing at the event of his final match

The Four Horsemen will reunite ahead of Ric Flair's final match in Nashville. Arn Anderson commented on the reunion.

When it comes to wrestling's most legendary factions, The Four Horsemen is definitely somewhere on the list. The original lineup consisted of Ric Flair, Ole, and Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard before adding Barry Windham, Lex Luger, and JJ Dillon later on. The group was formed in 1985 while in Jim Crockett Promotions and disbanded in 1999 after reforming in WWE.

While on the ARN podcast, Arn Anderson shared that everybody's lives are headed in different directions. He added that their reunion at Flair's match in July might possibly be the only chance fans will get to see the group together.

“You know, everybody’s lives are headed in different directions. This may be the only chance you get to see that group together” [H/T WrestlingNews.CO]

Arn Anderson @TheArnShow



An era comes to and end as Tully and I say goodbye to JCP and the Horsemen.

The Nature Boy will have his final match in July in Nashville, which was arranged by Starcast V. Tickets for the event sold out 24 hours after it was available for purchase. The promotion will hold a three-day event for the occasion, starting from July 29 up until the 31st.

Ric Flair’s match will be the last time the group will be together for a while

On the same podcast, the Hall of Famer expressed that the group won't be together simply because of necessity. Not because there was any bad blood or negativity.

“When you say that group of Horsemen will probably be the only time we’ll be together, it’s not out of anger or anything negative. It’s just out of necessity,”

Arn Anderson @TheArnShow



Looking forward to reuniting the Horsemen at



A true brotherhood. Looking forward to reuniting the Horsemen at @StarrcastEvents in Nashville and spending time with fans.

Ric will be competing in a six-man tag team match for his return. The confirmed participants will be WWE veterans Rock 'N' Roll Express and AEW duo FTR. The stable members who are expected to make an appearance during the event are Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, Lex Luger, and JJ Dillon.

