Updates regarding Ric Flair's final match

More personnel have been added to Ric Flair's in-ring return match for July 2022.

Ric made headlines after rumors of him returning to the ring were made public. This all started after videos of him training with Jay Lethal spread online, where he took bumps and gave some. He then confirmed the rumors on Twitter not long after. Since the announcement, more details about The Nature Boy's match have been revealed.

According to Starrcast's Twitter account, the event will feature David Crockett and Tony Schiavone as the commentators for Flair's last match.

"RIC FLAIR'S LAST MATCH COMMENTARY TEAM. The duo of @tonyschiavone24 & David Crockett return to the Jim Crockett Promotions booth for @RicFlairNatrBoy’s Last Match, part of #STARRCAST in #Nashville!"

Check out the announcement here:

The promotion will hold a three-day affair for the event. It will take place in Nashville spanning from July 29, 30, and 31. The promotion will also host a meet-and-greet with the likes of Bret Hart, Kevin Nash, Johnny Gargano, and more.

Ric Flair confirmed the participants of his final match

Aside from the commentary team that will be present for his match, Flair also confirmed those he will share the ring with for his in-ring comeback.

While guesting on Vickie Guerrero's podcast, he shared that he will be competing in a six-man tag team match against WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express and AEW's Tag Team duo FTR. He also shared that another wrestler is scheduled for the bout, but no confirmation has been made yet.

"There are four people that I know are in it for sure: FTR and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and myself but the last person is working it out right now. Brand new robe, new tights, everything, one more time. Everything, yup."

Despite being in his 70s and his last match taking place over a decade ago, against Sting at TNA in 2011, it seems like Ric Flair is not fazed by the circumstances presented. He will go out in style with a memorable return to the ring.

