Ric Flair reveals Charlotte's greatest opponent and her only enemy

Woooooo!

Charlotte Flair has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career during her eight years with WWE. Already being a 12-time Women's Champion across Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT, the Queen is on the path to break the record held by her father, Ric Flair.

Ric Flair recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast and had some praises for her daughter who he already considers as the greatest. The Nature Boy was asked as to who he thinks is the greatest opponent of Charlotte, and he named Sasha Banks - even comparing the Legit Boss with the WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat.

"Snoop Dogg and I were talking the other day and I have to still go with Sasha. When I see Sasha, I call her Ricky Steamboat," revealed Flair. "I go, 'How you doing Ricky?' They have this unbelievable chemistry. The only argument between the two of them is who's gonna be the bad guy because they both like that role. Whichever way they do it, they make incredible music and have incredible matches. I could watch them wrestle for 30-40 minutes without taking a deep breath."

Ric Flair on Charlotte's only enemy

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was all praises for his daughter, mentioning how her only enemy is her greatness. He went to say how the Queen has been a part of some of the best matches over the years in WWE and has proven herself to be one of the best in-ring talents in the business.

“The only enemy that she would have in the business is her greatness. Because from the day she came up – and this isn’t just my opinion – first it was her and Sasha and Paige. But not only has she been on top, she has been arguably in the best match of every calendar year,” said Flair. “Whether it be Asuka at WrestleMania, Sasha in Hell in a Cell, or her and Bayley or her in NXT… it’s not a question of how good the match will be, it’s will it be the best of the night?”

"I feel like she has become so incredibly good and a master at her craft that she can take Rhea – who is phenomenal – and go out there and have the best match again"

Charlotte Flair won the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Rhea Ripley. In the last few weeks, the Queen has been appearing on all three brands of WWE constantly. Ric Flair also joked on how WWE will be using his daughter in every possible manner with the departure of Becky Lynch due to her pregnancy.

"No injuries, nothing, for almost six years. No. 1 – thank God for good health. No. 2 – she wakes up everyday wanting to be better and questioning herself to the point it drives me crazy [laughs]. God forbid if I have the answers [laughs]… Her worst enemy is her greatness as they're gonna find a way to use her every shape and form now that Becky is gone."

When all is said and done, Charlotte Flair will certainly go down as one of the greatest female Superstar in the history of WWE and the entire pro wrestling industry. All hail the Queen!