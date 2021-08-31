"Everybody in the world will watch it" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals Randy Orton's interesting idea for him in AEW

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed an interesting text he got from Randy Orton.

Flair was released by WWE earlier this month, an announcement that came as a surprise to many. Following his release, fans began speculating that Flair could join All Elite Wrestling soon. The Nature Boy did appear with current AEW star Andrade El Idolo at AAA Triplemania 29 a couple of weeks ago, further fueling speculations of him joining AEW.

Ric Flair appeared on the latest episode of Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, revealing how Randy Orton told him that if he joins AEW and the iconic four horsemen faction reunites, "everybody in the world will watch it."

"I got a text from Randy Orton. I can't read it to you, I don't have it but let me tell you something. If you're at AEW and the four horsemen get together, everybody in the world will watch it. So you got Arn, Tully, Barry is sitting out about a mile from here, and JJ, fly him in. And you do a half hour interview with Schiavone and Jim Ross," said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair appreciation tweet just because. pic.twitter.com/kxGgTghPA3 — Vicky (@PurpleMidneight) May 2, 2020

Randy Orton and Ric Flair appeared together on WWE programming last year

14-time world champion Randy Orton is one of the prime contenders to break Ric Flair's record of 16 world title reigns. The two Evolution stablemates appeared on WWE programming together last year. However, their alliance didn't end well as Orton delivered a Punt Kick to Flair, which was an effective way to write the Hall of Famer off television for a while.

Randy Orton currently holds the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Riddle. Collectively referred to as RK-Bro, both stars are getting massive love from fans, thanks to the entertaining dynamics between them.

Ric Flair appears at TripleMania in the corner of Andrade El Idolo pic.twitter.com/Jab0GePYHJ — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Ric Flair could continue his role of being in the corner of Andrade El Idolo, who will definitely be a major star for AEW in the coming months.

Being one of the all-time greats in the business, Flair would also be a significant addition to Tony Khan's promotion.

Please credit Oral Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling while using the quote from this article.

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry