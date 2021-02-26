Ric Flair reveals the text The Undertaker sent him after his Final Farewell

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked about The Undertaker sending him a text message after the latter's retirement at WWE Survivor Series 2020, during an exclusive chat with WrestlingInc.

The Undertaker finally called time on his career at Survivor Series 2020, after having one of the most iconic runs in all of sports entertainment. Following The Deadman's Final Farewell ceremony, he sent a text message to Ric Flair and thanked him for carrying the business on his shoulders

“Happy Thanksgiving Champ!! Thank you for carrying this business and setting the bar of greatness! The bar we all strived to reach and very few have even gotten close to! Then, now and forever you are ‘The Champ’!! So proud to call you my friend.”

The Undertaker and Ric Flair are two of the greatest Superstars to ever step foot in the ring

Ric Flair and The Undertaker usually make the cut when one lists the Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling. The Nature Boy is a 16-time World Champion and has been a part of the business for decades.

He spent the better part of the 90s in WCW but made his way to WWE soon after the former was bought out by Vince McMahon. Flair wrestled The Undertaker at WrestleMania 18 in 2002, which ended with The Phenom picking up another big win at The Show Of Shows. Here's what he had to say about the WrestleMania 18 match against The Undertaker.

"That’s when Mark carried me, but we did have a hell of a match. In 2002, I’m 54, but we did have a hell of a match, which was great. After The Last Ride, he talks about [how] he had some insecurities too. His were around health problems, bad back and stuff like that, which caused him to be insecure. Mine was all mental but we share that in common," said Ric Flair.

The Undertaker's WrestleMania run is something that no one will probably match in the distant future. He has given the WWE Universe some of the classic matches at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.