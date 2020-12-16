Ric Flair reveals why The Undertaker was a "great worker"

The Undertaker called time on his career earlier this year at Survivor Series, after his 30-year stint with WWE. The Phenom had a phenomenal career in WWE and is perhaps one of the greatest in the company's history.

Ric Flair, who had a few matches with Undertaker, spoke glowingly about The Undertaker on the recent edition of WWE's The Bump. He revealed why The Undertaker was a "great worker".

Ric Flair on why The Undertaker was a great worker

Ric Flair was asked if he felt that The Undertaker would be as big a success as he is when he first met him at the start of his career. Flair said that he did think he would be a success and went on to praise The Phenom.

"Yes. When I first saw him up there, it's called 'living your gimmick' and the reason this is such a phenomenal story is that even at night, you know, Mark came out of character and would be social. During the day, he didn't do any interviews. I don't think it cost him any money because, I am sure the company paid a good salary. He didn't do Comic-Cons, he didn't go do radio interviews... he just remained in that character. I think that special, The Last Ride, that they did on him - which I thought was every bit as good for our business and for him as The Last Dance was for Michael (Jordan). The two eras were approximately at the same time.

"But it just showed the inside of what happened, for 30 years - beat up and surgeries. And Mark at 6'10" and 300 pounds... guys jumping off the top rope, there are 10 of them doing every night. But they're not 6'10" and 300 pounds. His timing and knowledge - but always staying in character. The people who worked around his character are the ones that had great matches with him. Because he is a great worker - not 'good', but 'great'."

Both The Undertaker and Ric Flair will go down in history as two of the greats in the history of pro wrestling.

PLease H/T Sportskeda and The Bump if you use any of the quotes