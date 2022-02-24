"I heard back from him" - WWE Legend reveals what he told Cody Rhodes after AEW departure

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair said he spoke to Cody Rhodes via text message after he left AEW.

The American Nightmare and his wife Brandi recently parted ways with the promotion, and it's been rumored that WWE is interested in bringing him back. The announcement of his departure left many fans flabbergasted, as he is one of the founding members of AEW.

During the latest episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, The Nature Boy stated that he doesn't know why Cody Rhodes left, but he wishes him the best.

“I don’t have a guess, I just wish him the best of luck and to always hold his head high and remember who he is,” said Ric Flair. “I just think when he left, I’m not sure if you call it good or bad terms, but when he left there were some issues over the trademark issues which there always will be.

Ric Flair added that he texted Cody after his exit, offering him some advice.

“He left and made it on his own and then he and Tony hooked up… I don’t know, without giving you false information, I don’t know why he left," Flair added. "I can find out, I heard back from him, we texted each other and I just said ‘Be who you are, don’t take any sh*t from anybody,’ that’s what I told him.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Ric Flair thinks Cody Rhodes would be welcomed back in WWE

The former TNT Champion re-signing with WWE would be a major move, as it'll make him the first major AEW star to jump ship to the wrestling juggernaut. Cody Rhodes could return with his current persona or as Stardust.

During the podcast, Ric Flair said WWE would welcome Cody Rhodes back with open arms. He left the company in 2016 after requesting his release. Going back would be a major move for him.

Would you like to see Rhodes return to WWE? Sound off below!

