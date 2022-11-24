Ric Flair reveals he will appear at major WWE premium live event

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair may be back with the company after quite some time away from the glory. The 16-time world champion has been a major attraction throughout his wrestling career and has enjoyed one of the most decorated runs in the history of the business.

The Nature Boy officially announced his latest retirement from in-ring action after his final match at a special Starrcast/Jim Crockett Promotions event in July. Now, after some time away from WWE, Flair is ready to step back into the limelight and make his grand entrance.

Ric Flair revealed on his To Be The Man podcast that he will be making an appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. The 72-year-old also mentioned that the company hadn't asked him to keep the information confidential after he disclosed it.

"I'm gonna be there," Flair said. "They didn't say don't tell anybody." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

It's unconfirmed for now if Flair will be involved at the WWE Royal Rumble for a segment or has just been invited to make a guest appearance. We'll have to wait until January 28 to see what The Nature Boy gets up to.

Ric Flair calls WWE Hall of Famer the greatest worker of all time

Shawn Michaels has been one of the most captivating in-ring performers in the history of WWE. The Heartbreak Kid has been known to elevate all of his matches and has been one of the most agile wrestlers to work within the ring.

Michaels has gotten to share the spotlight with many stars and legends of professional wrestling. One specific legend and a personal idol of his he got to work with was Ric Flair. They both created one of the most special moments in WWE history at WrestleMania 24.

Ric Flair spoke about Michaels on his To Be The Man podcast and praised his former rival's in-ring ability, calling him the greatest worker of all time. He also showered praise on Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and The Undertaker when discussing his personal Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

"They kept asking me yesterday about the Mount Rushmore, and I had one final interview for the documentary. If you're really looking at wrestling for what it really has been in the last 50 years, the two biggest stars are Hulk and Steve. Rock was a huge star but he didn't stay as long, okay? The best gimmick, the most talked about gimmick in the history of the business is The Undertaker, okay? And the greatest worker of all time in my estimation, and I haven't seen anybody close to him yet, is Shawn Michaels." said Ric Flair. [27:30 - 28:15]

