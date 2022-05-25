"He’s invited" - Ric Flair comments on rumors of facing Hulk Hogan in his return match

WWE Legend Ric Flair has addressed the rumors about Hulk Hogan being his opponent for his return match at Starrcast V.

The Nature Boy will come out of retirement to wrestle one more match at the event, but it's still not known who his opponent will be. Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat recently declined an offer to face Flair. Wrestling veteran Brian Blair announced that 'The Immortal' Hulk Hogan will be making his in-ring return to wrestle the 16-time world champion.

On the latest To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson commented on the rumors, stating that Hogan was never booked to compete at Starrcast V.

“Here we are talking about what’s causing all thism Ric," said Conrad. "Another week has gone by and you have captivated the internet. There’s so much speculation unbelievably. I saw yesterday that people think you’re gonna be wrestling Hulk Hogan…I mean, I know we’re saying it’s a who’s who and there’s gonna be big surprises but goodness gracious I don’t think it’s gonna be even Hulk Hogan. Did I miss that?”

Ric Flair responded by saying that he won't be wrestling Hogan, but the latter is invited to attend the event.

“Not that I know. I think you would have run that by me…He’s invited. I’ve talked to him personally to come to the roast and come watch the match. But yeah, he hasn’t confirmed for sure but I’m pretty sure he’ll be there” said Flair. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Ric Flair wrestled his last WWE match in 2008

The Nature Boy was forced to retire after losing to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008. Many people thought it would be his final match, but he went on to have over a dozen more matches in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling from 2009 to 2011.

Flair stated that he consulted 40 different doctors before making the decision to return to the ring. His last match took place a decade ago against 'The Icon' Sting. It'll be interesting to see who he's opponent will be at Starrcast V.

Edited by Neda Ali