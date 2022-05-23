Ric Flair says that he consulted 40 different doctors ahead of in-ring return

Ric Flair has spoken to many doctors regarding his in-ring return at Starrcast V this July.

The wrestling world was taken by surprise earlier this month when it was revealed that The Nature Boy would wrestle one more match during SummerSlam weekend at Starrcast V in Nashville, Tennessee.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with TMZ Sports to discuss his upcoming return to the ring later this year. During the discussion, Flair revealed that he's spoken with 40 different doctors before deciding on stepping back into the ring at the age of 73 years old.

"I don’t have any aches or pains," Ric Flair revealed. "I know I’ve had the health issues, but I asked 40 different doctors and I decided I’m only gonna listen to one. Not necessarily the one that was gonna give me the right answer, but that I felt the most comfortable with."

Ric Flair wasn't happy with the last few matches that he had

Ric Flair hasn't wrestled since facing Sting at IMPACT Wrestling back in 2011. Based on Flair's comments, it clearly wasn't a match that he was proud of.

"I couldn’t stand the last couple of matches I had," Ric Flair admitted. "Couldn’t stand the last year I had. I needed someone to motivate me and what motivates me is doing something I like to do, and that’s wrestle. I’ll never run at 100% again. But, I’ll be running at 80, 85%."

Reports suggest that Flair's match will be some sort of tag team bout. While initially thought that one of his opponents would be his longtime rival in Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, he has since declined the offer to take part in the matchup.

It'll be interesting to see just how many eyes Flair's in-ring return draws to Starrcast V this July. What are your thoughts on The Nature Boy competing again at 73 years old? Who do you hope to see involved in the match with him?

Edited by Genci Papraniku