Ric Flair on rumors that two WWE Superstars have backstage heat

Ric Flair has given his take on how the women’s locker room should welcome back Naomi and Sasha Banks if they return to WWE television.

The two superstars walked out during the May 16 episode of RAW after disagreeing with the direction of their characters. Since then, WWE has indefinitely suspended the duo and stripped them of the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy stated that WWE’s female stars should not have any issues with Naomi and Banks.

“Everybody overreacts,” Flair said. “Calmer heads usually prevail and Vince [McMahon] always thinks things out. I’m sure he was pretty upset at the minute, but he’s too smart to let those two girls get away. And the locker room will just have to accept it, sorry. ‘They got heat in the locker room.’ Okay, what’s a locker room? It’s changing every day. And, by the way, if you’ve got heat say it to their face.” [54:26-54:58]

The future of the former Women’s Tag Team Champions in WWE remains uncertain. Neither superstar has commented publicly about the situation since they controversially left the building before a scheduled six-pack challenge match.

Ric Flair’s thoughts on Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

One of the biggest WWE rivalries of 2016 featured Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. The two women feuded over the RAW Women’s Championship throughout the year, including in the first female Hell in a Cell match.

Ric Flair enjoyed the storytelling aspect of his daughter’s victory over Banks at Hell in a Cell 2016. The wrestling icon added that he wants the rivalry to be renewed in WWE one day.

“What a match that was… incredible.” Flair continued, “Somehow they did something where it looked like Sasha got hurt at the beginning and then they went back in. What a match. They have Steamboat-Flair chemistry. There’s so much more left in that storyline between those two.” [53:06-53:26]

As Flair referenced, Ricky Steamboat is widely considered to be one of his greatest opponents. The Dragon recently rejected the opportunity to participate in Flair’s return match in Nashville, Tennessee on July 31.

Please credit To Be The Man and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Naomi and Sasha Banks appear in WWE again? Yes No 7 votes so far