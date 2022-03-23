Ric Flair has some advice for WWE before superstar's return after six-year absence

Ric Flair believes WWE should let fans’ WrestleMania 38 reactions determine whether Cody Rhodes performs as a babyface or a heel.

Rhodes is seemingly set to return to WWE after his three-year spell in AEW recently came to an end. Although it has not been confirmed, the former Intercontinental Champion is reportedly due to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair initially said WWE should bring Rhodes back as a heel. The wrestling icon then changed his mind and advised the company’s decision-makers to let fans dictate his character's direction:

“I would listen to what the crowd said when he walked out at ‘Mania," said Flair. "That would be my opinion. [If I were] Vince [McMahon], I’d say, ‘Walk out there, let them breathe for a minute, and say what you think.’ That’ll never be the case, but that’s what I would [do]. Let the crowd tell you what you think.” [40:56-41:21]

Rhodes’ most recent match took place on the January 26 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he lost a ladder match against Sammy Guevara. Rollins, meanwhile, has recently lost high-stakes matches against Kevin Owens and AJ Styles on RAW, leaving him without a scheduled opponent for WrestleMania.

Ric Flair expects Cody Rhodes to succeed in WWE

At the age of 36, Cody Rhodes has 16 years of wrestling experience and many years ahead of him as an in-ring competitor.

With a new roster of superstars to work with, Ric Flair thinks Rhodes will be a success if the reports about his WW return are correct:

“I think Cody will perform at a high level," Flair continued. "He’s young, he looks great, and I just think, once again, I would let the crowd dictate what he’s gonna be and how he’s gonna do it. This is a kid that’s got a whole new roster of people to wrestle.” [43:38-43:59]

Rhodes left WWE in 2016 after 10 years with the company. His final match ended in defeat against Zack Ryder on the May 16, 2016 taping of WWE Superstars.

