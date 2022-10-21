Ric Flair's incredible act of generosity revealed by former WWE personality (Exclusive)

Former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich has recalled how Ric Flair was generous with his money when he wrestled in the Dominican Republic.

Savinovich, a former member of WWE's Spanish language announce team, was given the responsibility of looking after Flair during his trip. The Nature Boy famously lived a lavish lifestyle throughout his career and often partied after shows.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Savinovich said Flair once gave someone in the Dominican Republic a huge tip:

"This was the first guy in my life in the wrestling industry that I saw give a five hundred dollar tip. That was the man. I was in charge of bringing him to the Dominican Republic and prove that Dominican Republic could be the place to get all these beautiful talent in, and Flair went in with the condition that I would be next to him in the business transaction." [11:50 – 12:16]

Watch the video above to find out Savinovich's thoughts on whether Ric Flair should wrestle again.

Ric Flair had "one of the best nights of his whole life" partying with Hugo Savinovich

Flair is widely viewed as one of the most entertaining wrestlers in history. The 73-year-old is also a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time world champion – a record he shares with John Cena.

Savinovich made it clear that he and Flair enjoyed partying together:

"He got like seven or eight thousand dollars. They were not all hundred dollar bills. They were like 20, 50. It was like this [big stack of cash], but he had close to eight thousand dollars for his match there, and then the promoters gave me the equivalent to one thousand dollars to take Flair out on a party. And if you asked Flair today, he will still tell you that Hugo Savinovich made him have one of the best nights in his whole life." [13:51 – 14:19]

Savinovich added that he could never keep up with Flair's level of drinking. He found the WWE legend's alcohol intake even more remarkable when he saw him wrestle for an hour the day after a night out.

Do you think Ric Flair should wrestle again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes