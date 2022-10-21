Ric Flair should stay retired following his recent return to in-ring competition, according to former WWE Spanish language commentator Hugo Savinovich.

On July 31, Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee. Although the match was promoted as the last of his career, the 73-year-old has hinted that he could be tempted to wrestle again.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Savinovich compared Flair's final bout to AJ Styles and The Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match:

"I just pray, hope that Flair doesn't have to do more matches in the ring," Savinovich said. "I hope that was his last match because I believe, in a way, it was like with AJ Styles and The Undertaker, that film type of match, that Undertaker didn't plan then that he was going to retire, but it was so freaking awesome what they did, and the hours they spent to do that Boneyard." [10:40 – 11:07]

Hugo Savinovich hopes Ric Flair feels the same as The Undertaker

As Savinovich referenced, The Undertaker has reiterated many times that he officially retired after his match against AJ Styles.

Savinovich, a Spanish commentator for Ric Flair's last match, believes the two-time WWE Hall of Famer should have a similar mindset to The Phenom:

"Undertaker, after he saw it, he said, 'Why the heck go for a retirement match? That was it.' I'm hoping that Flair feels that way because he has nothing to prove." [11:10 – 11:21]

Aged 63, Savinovich is set to make his own wrestling return on November 5. He will face his legendary rival El Profe at DEMONMANIA La Batalla Final (The Final Battle) in Puerto Rico.

