Key role WWE inadvertently played in making Ric Flair’s Last Match a reality

Ric Flair will wrestle in his final match this Saturday at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

He will team up with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Jeff Jarrett will also be a part of WWE SummerSlam this Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. He will serve as the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Street Profits.

Conrad Thompson is the promoter for the Starrcast event and joined a conference call today. He admitted that the event might not have happened if it were not for WWE scheduling SummerSlam on a Saturday:

"Ric Flair's Last Match is happening in conjunction with Starrcast because I saw an opportunity on that Sunday. Had SummerSlam been on a Sunday, I can't say that there would have been a 'Ric Flair's Last Match.' As an entrepreneur, I just look for opportunities, or as a friend of mine says 'just look for open doors and walk through them.'" (15:04 - 15:22)

Jeff Jarrett shoots on Ric Flair ahead of his final match

Conrad Thompson hosts a podcast with one of Ric's opponents this Sunday. On a recent episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett, the two discussed Double J's recent attack on The Nature Boy.

Jarrett made things personal and referenced Ric's alcohol addiction and cited numerous reasons as to why he felt the need to attack the 73-year-old. Double J harkened back to when he worked at TNA, now known as IMPACT Wrestling, and Flair begged him for a job:

"He came begging for a job at TNA because he had 18 wives and 3,000 payments to be made and Uncle Sam was breathing down his throat. He had a wonderful retirement match in Orlando at WrestleMania but then all of the sudden he's going to come back and say, 'Hey, I want a job!'. I mean, you talk about an egomaniac," said Jarrett. (04:10 - 04:27)

