Ric Flair's last match undergoes a major change

Hall of Famer Ric Flair's initial venue for his final match has changed, with additional tickets available on Friday.

Shocking the world, the 73-year-old announced that he would have one final match on July 31. Since then, more details about the event have been revealed as Flair trained with AEW star Jay Lethal. As the date got closer, a positive update was issued by The Nature Boy himself.

Initially, his final match was scheduled at the Nashville Fairgrounds. However, with tickets being sold out in 24 hours, Flair has announced that the event will now be held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

"My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At http://RicFlairsLastMatch.com! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents," Flair tweeted.

Check out the announcement here:

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At RicFlairsLastMatch.com ! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At RicFlairsLastMatch.com! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents https://t.co/9xdCuRuNT4

The Nashville Municipal Auditorium has a capacity of over 9,600 seats, seemingly triple the previous venue. It was also announced that tickets purchased beforehand could be used in the new venue. Meanwhile, additional tickets will be available from June 24.

Wrestling fans have mixed reactions to Ric Flair's final match

Since Ric Flair announced his return to the ring, fans and professionals have expressed their worries over the star's health. However, it looks like the Hall of Famer will still push through with the event.

Following the venue change announcement, some fans were cheering on the 73-year-old while the rest still couldn't believe it. Check out the divided reactions here:

Aj 🐐 @embracedvision Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At RicFlairsLastMatch.com ! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At RicFlairsLastMatch.com! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents https://t.co/9xdCuRuNT4 73 years of age.. you don’t need this at all twitter.com/ricflairnatrbo… 73 years of age.. you don’t need this at all twitter.com/ricflairnatrbo…

RetroCherry @RetroCherry11 @RicFlairNatrBoy @StarrcastEvents The last time for somebody the beat” The Man”. Get ‘em Nature Boy. @RicFlairNatrBoy @StarrcastEvents The last time for somebody the beat” The Man”. Get ‘em Nature Boy.

Raul Belomi @RaulBelomi @RicFlairNatrBoy Thank You for everything The Nature Boy WOOOOOOO I love you @StarrcastEvents WOOOOOOThank You for everything The Nature Boy WOOOOOOO I love you @RicFlairNatrBoy @StarrcastEvents WOOOOOO 💙 Thank You for everything The Nature Boy WOOOOOOO I love you ❤️

From the looks of it, the 16-time world champion doesn't care too much about what other people have got to say. For now, fans are just praying for his safe return to action.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far