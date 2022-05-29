Ric Flair's retirement match sold out in less than 24 hours

Ric Flair's last match ever is set to be a historic moment, with the event having sold out in less than 24 hours.

The legendary wrestler will don his wrestling boots for one last time at the age of 73. He’ll make his return to the ring at an independent wrestling show on Sunday, July 31st. It will be the first time the pro wrestling icon has wrestled since 2011.

The Nature Boy took to Twitter to react to the news of him selling out an arena for the last time as a wrestler, expressing his happiness with his signature catchphrase:

"My Last Match Is SOLD OUT! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents @FiteTV,"- Flair tweeted.

Ric Flair's farewell tour is set to be a star-studded event

The Nature Boy sent shockwaves through the wrestling world with the announcement of his return to the squared circle.

According to Starrcast.com, the 16-time World Champion will don a new custom-made robe for his final battle. The bout will be produced by Thuzio, a Triller Company, and will be streamed worldwide exclusively on FITE.

The commentary team for the match was recently revealed, with David Crockett and Tony Schiavone set to narrate the historic moment. The event will also feature a meet-and-greet where legends like Bret Hart and Kevin Nash will be present.

🎟: The first round of #STARRCAST V Meet & Greets are available for purchase NOW!•Bret Hart•Kevin Nash•Johnny Gargano•Eric Bischoff•Jerry Lawler•Tully Blanchard•Barry Windham•Magnum TA•JJ Dillon•Jerry Jarrett🎟: starrcast.com/meet-and-greets The first round of #STARRCAST V Meet & Greets are available for purchase NOW!•Bret Hart•Kevin Nash•Johnny Gargano•Eric Bischoff•Jerry Lawler•Tully Blanchard•Barry Windham•Magnum TA•JJ Dillon•Jerry Jarrett🎟: starrcast.com/meet-and-greets https://t.co/NUQA62IjTm

Ric has disclosed the names of most of the stars who will share the ring with him. The Dirtiest Player in the Game confirmed the presence of ROH Tag Team Champions FTR, and The Rock 'n' Roll Express. During an appearance on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," he stated that the final superstar has not yet been finalized:

"That would be Monday [when the match is formally announced] A tag match," said Flair. "There are four people that I know are in it for sure: FTR and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and myself but the last person is working it out right now. Brand new robe, new tights, everything, one more time. Everything, yup." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Naitch was recently spotted in Mexico where he was present for his daughter Charlotte's wedding. The 13-time women's champion tied the knot with AEW's Andrade El Idolo on Friday.

Edited by Ken Norris