Ric Flair's new project after the controversial Dark Side of the Ring episode announced

Ric Flair has announced that he will launch a new podcast called 'Wooooo Nation Uncensored'. It will feature The Nature Boy with former WCW commentator Mark Madden.

Flair received a lot of flak online following the airing of the Dark Side of the Ring episode about The Plane Ride from Hell. The WWE Hall of Famer was accused of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

Ric Flair's new podcast will air on the Podcast Heat network, and he promises stories from his personal life and the entire wrestling industry.

“I’ve had the greatest career in the history of the professional wrestling, and now it’s time to have the greatest podcast. This is the first time in my career I’ll truly be able to open up about not only my career, but the entire wrestling business. Whether you like it or not, learn to love it, because it’s going to be the best podcast going today. Wooooo!” said Flair.

The podcast will air every Wednesday, starting next week. Madden, who is a close friend of Flair, stated that we've only "scratched the surface" with regard to the stories about Ric Flair.

Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, featuring Gerald Brisco and John Bradshaw will be the other podcast on the network.

Ric Flair denied sexual misconduct allegations after The Plane Ride from Hell documentary

Ric Flair vehemently denied sexually assaulting an air hostess during The Plane Ride from Hell, and stated that he has never forced himself on anyone.

"My issues have been well documented over my 40+ year career. The impact of drinking too much (which nearly killed me 5 years ago) has been told time and time again. The reason Rory (or anyone else for that matter) never heard stories of me forcing myself on ANYONE is simple: it never happened," said Flair in a statement.

Following the allegations, WWE dropped him from their introduction video. He asked for his release from the company earlier this year and was granted it. The Nature Boy has made appearances in NWA and AAA since his WWE release.

