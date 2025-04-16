Ric Flair's reaction to John Cena potentially breaking his record at WWE WrestleMania 41 disclosed by veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena's upcoming match at WWE WrestleMania 41 could see him breaking a major record by becoming a 17-time world champion. Cena's father recently talked about how Ric Flair would probably react to his record being broken.

Ric Flair has had a distinguished career in the pro-wrestling business, having been a 16-time world champion. This is tied with Cena at this point, who also has 16 wins. However, that may change this year at WWE WrestleMania 41 if Cena manages to take down Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Cena's father talked about how Ric Flair would probably react if his record was broken. He stated:

"You know my dad used to have this saying, god rest his soul, nothing is forever. Nothing is forever. And I am sure having worked with Ric Flair many many times, I am sure that that great athlete, that great professional athlete Ric Flair who I have nothing but respect for, sits back and says someday it's going to happen. It has to happen. That's history. That's how the world turns." [From 17:57 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the match at WWE WrestleMania 41 pans out.

