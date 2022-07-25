"Since he was a boy." - Ric Flair's relationship with final opponent highlighted in Starrcast promo tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's relationship with one of his final opponents, Jay Lethal, was the topic of a recent Starrcast tweet.

It was rumored that The Nature Boy would be returning to the ring when footage of him sparring with Lethal emerged earlier this year. It was then announced that the match would take place at the Starrcast V event at the end of July, with a whole weekend of Flair-inspired entertainment to go along with it.

This includes a fan convention and a comedy roast of the former 16-time world champion, before his farewell in an arena-sized show.

After much speculation was made over who The Nature Boy's final opponent would be, it was announced that it would be the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The two even attacked Flair in a Starrcast promo video.

In the latest tweet from Starrcast, however, Lethal's relationship with Flair is outlined, as it's noted that the former ROH World Champion has admired Ric since childhood. Attached is a promo video showing Flair and Lethal in training, with each man giving their thoughts on the upcoming contest. They tweeted:

"All of us have have heroes. Since he was a boy, @TheLethalJay’s hero was @RicFlairNatrBoy."

Flair won't face Lethal and Jeff Jarrett alone, though, as his real-life son-in-law Andrade El Idolo will join him as his tag team partner.

What else is on the card for Ric Flair's last match?

Though Ric Flair will walk away from the ring in the show's headline bout, it won't be the only match of the night.

Promoted by JCP (Jim Crockett Promotions), the show will feature talent from the likes of IMPACT Wrestling, MLW, and AAA. The IMPACT World Title will even be defended as champ Josh Alexander takes on MLW's Jacob Fatu.

It will also see some exciting tag team action, as The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) take on The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin). Additionally, The Briscoes will take on The Von Erichs in another huge tag match.

It will be interesting to see if Ric Flair can defeat Lethal and Jarrett in his last match. You can read more about Jay Lethal by clicking here.

