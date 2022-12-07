Ric Flair's son-in-law thinks WWE Hall of Famer Booker T won't "do business together" with him in the future due to a misunderstanding

Ric Flair's son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, recently shared how a misunderstanding with Booker T might have led to the star never working with him in the future.

Thompson has made Starrcast a hot property, and fans look forward to it. He has booked several top names on the show over the years. In the past, Booker T took part in Starrcast 2. He was then announced for Starrcast 3, but the legend went on Twitter to say that he never agreed to it. This was even though Thompson said that they had a deal agreed upon.

Thompson referred to the incident in his recent interview with Wrestling INC. He added that there was a chance that Booker T would never work with him in the future due to a misunderstanding. However, he said he had not lost respect for the star.

"But I don't imagine Booker T and I will be doing any business together in the future, but that's a him call more than a me call. Because when I was asked by Dave Meltzer what really happened, and I told Dave what happened, I don't think Booker liked that, but that's what happened... I guess Booker felt a certain type of way about it, but again, doesn't take anything away from my respect for Booker and what he did in the ring, or his great podcast, or his great promotion.," added Thompson.

Armadillo Dave: SAW DC @S_ATL_Wrestling Catching up on this Booker T deal, and maybe it's just because I like the guy but his explanation seems reasonable.



I see others are screaming about how he MUST HAVE known that it was Starrcast, but not everyone's mind works like that.



Have I missed further evidence? Catching up on this Booker T deal, and maybe it's just because I like the guy but his explanation seems reasonable.I see others are screaming about how he MUST HAVE known that it was Starrcast, but not everyone's mind works like that.Have I missed further evidence?

Conrad Thompson expanded on why he felt that Booker T backed out of the deal

In the same interview, Thomspon recalled a deal had been agreed upon, and a price had been set.

However, he felt that as Booker T was a "WWE guy," and at the time, the AEW-WWE rivalry was at an all-time high, he did what he needed to.

"We announced him for Starrcast 3, and then he went on Twitter and said that he never agreed to it, even though we did agree, and we agreed on a price and all that, and it was all worked out... and if you recall at the time, the AEW-WWE thing was at an all-time high. He's a WWE guy, so I certainly understand him feeling like he needs to stay on that side of the street," Thompson added.

KMA Jackson @KMA_Jackson Booker T claiming he was booked for Starrcast III, right after Starrcast II by the guy who runs Starrcast, and adding that he didnt know it was a booking for Starrcast is probably a good indicator on why we shouldn't be listening to Booker T in 2019. Booker T claiming he was booked for Starrcast III, right after Starrcast II by the guy who runs Starrcast, and adding that he didnt know it was a booking for Starrcast is probably a good indicator on why we shouldn't be listening to Booker T in 2019.

This explanation came after he said that he had never reached out to a Harlem Heat member for a final match, despite rumors of such talks.

What do you make of the situation? Sound off in the comments below.

