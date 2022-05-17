Ric Flair's Starrcast opponent possibly revealed - reports

According to a report from Fightful Select, one of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's opponents at Starrcast this July will be a familiar one: Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

Flair himself had informed Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer that the planned match was for him and former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR to face off against the Rock & Roll Express and their partner to be named later. According to Fightful, that partner will indeed be Flair's iconic rival Steamboat.

Starrcast will be held in Nashville, TN on July 31st.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made waves in the wrestling world with the news that he intended to participate in one last match (for now). If the report from Fightful is accurate (and their reports usually are), Steamboat will also be coming out of retirement for this bout.

This wouldn't be the first time Flair has come out of retirement following his "Career Threatening Match" loss against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania in 2012. He went on to have over a dozen matches during his time with TNA/Impact Wrestling, with his last bout (up to this point) being against Sting on September 12, 2012.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Age Is Just A Number! Yes, I Am 73 But Watch In 76 Days. Dare To Dream! WOOOOO! @HardNocksSouth Age Is Just A Number! Yes, I Am 73 But Watch In 76 Days. Dare To Dream! WOOOOO! @HardNocksSouth https://t.co/b1BrzxSI7y

FTR may be the only currently active stars involved in this potential match, but the team of Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton have still made sporadic appearances in the wrestling world over the past several years.

After being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, the Rock & Roll Express continued to perform for a variety of promotions - including a short run as NWA Tag Team Champions in 2019.

