Ric Flair's wife tests positive for COVID-19, update on his health

WWE legend Ric Flair's wife Wendy Barlow has tested positive for COVID-19. As confirmed by The New York Post, Wendy is currently battling Coronavirus. Ric Flair, on the other hand, denied testing positive for Coronavirus.

The reports suggest the Ric Flair told The Post that his wife lives on the third floor while he has been staying in the basement. Here's what Flair had to say,

"That is absolutely incorrect. My wife does [have the virus]… we live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor, and she got sick."

Last week, it was reported that WWE are close to writing Ric Flair off RAW. At the time, it was speculated that WWE are trying to protect him amidst the sudden spike in the positive COVD-19 cases in the promotion.

However, it now appears that Ric Flair will inevitable have to miss the tapings. Even if he isn't in contact with his wife, the risk is certainly there. We wish for a speedy recovery for Wendy Barlow.

Ric Flair on WWE RAW

Ric Flair returned to WWE television and started making regular appearances alongside Randy Orton when the latter adapted his 'legend killer' gimmick once again.

Flair was by the side of Randy Orton during the build-up of the 'Greatest Wrestling Match' against Edge. Following that, former WWE Superstar Christian made an appearance on RAW where he was involved in a brief but heated encounter with Orton.

Leave It To The Man! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/87ntQI5o0o — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 19, 2020

Advertisement

When the two Superstars came face to face inside the ring, Ric Flair attacked Christian with a low blow to make things easy for andy Orton. Once again, he had proved that he is indeed the dirtiest player of the business.

Ric Flair was reportedly brought back by Vince McMahon because the latter wanted big names on the show to tackle the continuous decline in the ratings. In addition, WWE doesn't have all of its top Superstars working, so they needed the Hall of Famer to boost the ratings of the show. However, now that storyline will have to continue without Ric Flair being on the side of Randy Orton.