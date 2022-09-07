Ric Flair discloses why he refused to meet his real-life brother

Ric Flair grew up never knowing his biological family as he was given up for adoption. The Hall of Famer has now revealed that his real-life brother reached out to meet him, but he turned down the invitation.

Soon after his birth, Ric Flair was taken away from his mother and ended up in the Tennessee Children's Home Society, an orphanage whose Memphis branch operator, Georgia Tann, was surrounded by controversy.

She was involved in kidnapping children and subsequently giving them up for adoption. Flair was among these children and said so in his book, To Be The Man.

On his To Be The Man podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how his real-life brother had contacted him. However, he was so happy with his adopted family that he never wanted to meet the family where he had been born.

“My actual brother reached out to me, about a year ago. He wanted to get together. I declined. Where do you go from there? What are you going to talk about? That used to exhaust me. Wanting to know. Kids they need to know your medical background. I was so happy with my parents and I’m so lucky to have them, I never looked back and thought about it. I don’t know if they thought the same way, but I certainly did,” Flair said. (25:40 - 26:36)

Ric Flair was among as number of children taken away from their parents and given up for adoption

As Ric Flair mentioned in his book, he thought he was probably taken from his mother after she was told that he was stillborn.

He opened up on the issue further, talking about the Tennessee Children's Home Society in Memphis.

"My mother probably thought I was stillborn. That's what they told a lot of the girls whose kids ended up with the Tennessee Children's Home Society in Memphis -- their babies were dead, and they just needed to sign a couple of papers. Adoption papers. Most of these girls were poor and uneducated. Some were even under sedation," Flair recalled.

Zack Budryk @BudrykZack I was familiar with Georgia Tann, the woman who stole up to 5,000 children from poor families and put them up for adoption between the 20s and 50s, but I didn't know the children included Joan Crawford's kids and Ric Flair. I was familiar with Georgia Tann, the woman who stole up to 5,000 children from poor families and put them up for adoption between the 20s and 50s, but I didn't know the children included Joan Crawford's kids and Ric Flair.

Georgia Tann, the Memphis brand operator of the orphanage, was reportedly involved in the kidnapping and selling of 5000 babies on the black market.

Were you aware of Ric Flair's backstory? What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the To Be The Man podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy